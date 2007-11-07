Mass Effect Bonus Preorder Disc Really Exists

Tipsters MercSal and Bleek let us know this week that certain retailers, including GAME and EB Games, are providing a bonus disc for customers who preorder Bioware's Mass Effect.
Bleek had this to say:
... The Pre-orderer receives a bonus CD with some nifty stuff such as an Exclusive Gamerpic set and Theme, 4 original tracks and some other stuff.
After searching the EB Games website for a good 30 minutes looking for additional info and finding zilch, I contacted EB directly. This was the response:
Our pre order deal for Mass Effect is on our website â€¦ [Those who preorder]will receive a free bonus disc, the details of the disc contents are on the site.
Thinking I must be daft, I went back and had another look. After clicking pretty much everywhere, I did find a reference to the preorder offer - in the catalogue.
However, as you can see from the picture above, it's not that informative. In fact, it recommends you chat with staff in-store! Either I'm blind, or EB Games isn't up-to-date with its own website content.
Is anyone able to confirm whether I need to visit my optometrist?
UPDATE: Still no info on the EB Games site, but Microsoft's local presence has confirmed that "participating retailers" in Australia will be getting the preorder disc. List incoming.
According to Bioware - Australia isnt getting the pre order disc (see http://masseffect.bioware.com/forums/viewtopic.html?topic=594212&forum=104)
"...The Bonus Disc is available in North America only. It is available through Gamestop and EB Games for customers that pre-order their copy of the game through those chains. Again, check with your local stores to be sure...."
If it is otherwise that would make me a very happy camper