The folks at Game Trailers have gotten their hands on another exclusive trailer. This time it's for the highly anticipated, jaw droppingly beautiful Bioware RPG, Mass Effect. There's not much to be said about Mass Effect that hasn't already been said a hundred times over, so just watch and bathe yourself in the velvety folds of space opera goodness.
Mass Effect GT Exclusive Trailer
Trending Stories Right Now
What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?
2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?
Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink