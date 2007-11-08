The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mass Effect Handles Inter-Species Sex With Restraint, Dignity

Those looking forward to Mass Effect for it's real-time dialogue mechanic, you can get a real good look at it throughout this trailer. Those looking forward to hot girl-on-girl-alien action, well you might want to skip to about the 1:03 mark. Just don't expect flailing blue nipples - BioWare are taking the PG-friendly route when it comes to interstellar boots-knockin.

Comments

  • puppylicks @J

    Well there goes my erection :(

    0
  • alibi Guest

    .. and my pre-order.

    0
  • b71nKy Guest

    What happened to "Breast Profile" according to the ESRB?
    There was nothing like that in there. Maybe its later on, but i'd hate for it to be cut.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    It's like Titanic in space. Except with two girls, and no steaming up windows, and no iceberg.

    Maybe the iceberg shows up later.

    0
  • MoonUnit Guest

    hand fetishists however, are thrilled!

    0
  • Duskbringer Guest

    You know, I'm not going to watch this. They say the anticipation is more delightful than the act and, if that's the case, it's going to be just as confusing and disappointing as my real first time.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles