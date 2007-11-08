Those looking forward to Mass Effect for it's real-time dialogue mechanic, you can get a real good look at it throughout this trailer. Those looking forward to hot girl-on-girl-alien action, well you might want to skip to about the 1:03 mark. Just don't expect flailing blue nipples - BioWare are taking the PG-friendly route when it comes to interstellar boots-knockin.
Mass Effect Handles Inter-Species Sex With Restraint, Dignity
