Mass Effect "Lesbian" Love Scene

Warning: This video has been rated NSFW

Here it is, the one clip from Mass Effect you've been waiting to see. I have to say they handled it pretty well for a video game. I'm sure there will be some of you that find this shocking and even more that will find it mildly to uncomfortably titillating. However, it's shocking not because of the partial nudity, lesbianism or the inter-species sex, but the fact that that tawdry alien girl is doing the nasty with her superior officer. Is that even legal?