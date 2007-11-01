Mass Effect Limited Edition Online-Only (US), Not For You (Can, Aus)

BioWare have just explained what's going on with the Mass Effect Collectors Edition. As in, which regions are getting it, and how they can get hold of it. As largely confirmed by EB Games' notices, in the US, you can get the CE only from "select online retailers". The game's bonus disc, though, will be available both online and in stores. In Europe, you can get the CE from stores, but the bonus disc isn't being made available. As for Canada and Australia, well, you get fucked, and will be getting neither. Sorry. New Limited Collector's Edition and Preorder Bonus Disc news [Mass Effect Forums, thanks Fraser!]