The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mass Effect Limited Edition Online-Only (US), Not For You (Can, Aus)

MECE.jpgBioWare have just explained what's going on with the Mass Effect Collectors Edition. As in, which regions are getting it, and how they can get hold of it. As largely confirmed by EB Games' notices, in the US, you can get the CE only from "select online retailers". The game's bonus disc, though, will be available both online and in stores. In Europe, you can get the CE from stores, but the bonus disc isn't being made available. As for Canada and Australia, well, you get fucked, and will be getting neither. Sorry. New Limited Collector's Edition and Preorder Bonus Disc news [Mass Effect Forums, thanks Fraser!]

Comments

  • Bleekster Guest

    *Sighs*

    0
  • MercSal Guest

    Actually, you can get the pre-order disk from GAME retailers in Australia.

    yes, i do work for GAME in a retail capacity, but i would have bought from EB if they could give me a collectors edition, sadly, when i asked, they said they had nothing, no bonus no collectors

    0
  • Churba Guest

    Confirming Mercsal - You definitely can get Mass effect on pre-order, because I have a copy on pre-order from an EB in Brisbane.

    0
  • Skittles Guest

    Mass Effect? More like Massive Defect... *curls up in a ball to defend self*

    But seriously, this has ruined my day. First I pre-order Assassin's Creed knowing I won't be getting the sexy Altair figurine, and now I find out I won't be getting any of my bonus Mass Effect swag, what a drag.

    I think this is just more punishment for kicking the shit out of the US's economy.

    0
  • mercsal Guest

    more saying that the pre order bonus disk is available from GAME, from what ive seen EB isnt offering the bonus disk

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles