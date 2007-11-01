BioWare have just explained what's going on with the Mass Effect Collectors Edition. As in, which regions are getting it, and how they can get hold of it. As largely confirmed by EB Games' notices, in the US, you can get the CE only from "select online retailers". The game's bonus disc, though, will be available both online and in stores. In Europe, you can get the CE from stores, but the bonus disc isn't being made available. As for Canada and Australia, well, you get fucked, and will be getting neither. Sorry. New Limited Collector's Edition and Preorder Bonus Disc news [Mass Effect Forums, thanks Fraser!]
Mass Effect Limited Edition Online-Only (US), Not For You (Can, Aus)
Comments
Mass Effect? More like Massive Defect... *curls up in a ball to defend self*
But seriously, this has ruined my day. First I pre-order Assassin's Creed knowing I won't be getting the sexy Altair figurine, and now I find out I won't be getting any of my bonus Mass Effect swag, what a drag.
I think this is just more punishment for kicking the shit out of the US's economy.
