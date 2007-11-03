Mass Effect Shootin' Shit Up

That's funny, could have sworn there was an RPG in here somewhere...no, seriously, this looks great. RPG cry-babies, your wailing will no doubt be heard across the seven internet seas as you bemoan the dumbing-down/action/shooting on display here, but really, who are you kidding. You're going to buy this anyway, if only for the guy-on-hot-alien-girl action, and deep down, you're going to love it.