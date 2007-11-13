The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Media Illiteracy and the SonicJihad Debacle

Quick recap: a year and half ago, Reuters reported on a congressional briefing in which modders had turned Battlefield 2 into a terrorist training game. The report confused a lot of people, including Kotaku, because most of the details were incorrect. The truth was, the mod wasn't even a game, it was a satirical send-up that used footage from Battlefield and soundtrack dubs from Team America: World Police. As a participant in the field of game studies, I like to try to evangelise the scholarly pursuit of games as a worthwhile intellectual pursuit. I think this is true not only for scholars in search of publication and tenure, but also for the general public. If we do our job well, we will help games achieve broader recognition and . With that in mind, I want to take advantage of the time I have here this week to share some recent work in the field of game studies. Here's the first, an article by Elizabeth Losh on the Sonic Jihad snafu.

Losh's article analyses the way both consultants SAIC and Congress failed to understand both the technology and their own relationship with it as they investigated the possible threat.

While SonicJihad initially joined his fellow gamers in ridiculing the mainstream media, he also expressed astonishment and outrage about a larger politics of reception. In one interview he argued that the media illiteracy of Reuters potentially enabled a whole series of category errors, in which harmless gamers could be demonised as terrorists.

Artificial Intelligence: Media Illiteracy and the SonicJihad Debacle in Congress [M/C: A Journal of Media and Culture, via Gameology]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles