Mega64 Does Super Mario Bros. 3

This Mega64 clip, I swear I've seen it before. Maybe it was shown at the Game Developers Conference earlier this year, maybe it sneaked online at some point prior, or maybe I have some pre-cognitive ability to know the details of Mega64 comedy bits. Regardless, it's something the creators of this clip have labelled as new and it's Kuribo's Shoe, something I've always been fascinated by for some inexplicable reason. Please, won't you watch?