Mental Health Alliance Blasts Manhunt 2

As if Rockstar didn't have enough Manhunt 2 problems, what with the gore having been unlocked in versions of the game and network news programs across the country running chilling exposÃ©s about how a game you should make sure your children don't play shouldn't be played by children. Now the National Alliance on Mental Illness has come forward, calling for the company to modify the game and retailers not to sell it based on negative portrayal on the mentally ill.

"Even though some people may consider Manhunt 2 to be only a game, it unfortunately perpetuates and reinforces cruel, inaccurate perceptions that people who live with mental illnesses are violent. The U.S. Surgeon General has condemned such stigmatization, identifying fear of stigma as a major barrier to people getting help when they need it. The overall contribution of mental illnesses to violence in society is exceptionally small. In fact, people living with mental illness are far more likely to be victims of violence.

Oh really? Tell it to Batman, NAMI. Have you ever been to Arkham Asylum? Those dudes are so crazy they had to order an entire truckload of them crazy buckets, and there were still a bunch of guys going bucketless. Poor Batman.

I kid of course, but Arkham Asylum is an excellent example of another fictional mental hospital where the patients would kill you in several creative ways were you to wander in on door-unlocking day (worst idea ever). If a game were made starring Batman fighting his way out of Arkham after being trapped deep inside when say, an earthquake hits, freeing all of the inmates, it would be completely awesome. It would also be fictional, and we'd recognise that, just like we recognise that Manhunt 2 is fictional.

When it comes right down to it, I seriously doubt anyone is using Manhunt 2 as a tool to learn about the mentally ill, and if by some odd chance they are, they've probably already got a pretty good idea of what being mentally ill is all about anyway.