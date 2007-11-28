Merry Pokemon!

Ready for the Holidays? Japan is! Without Thanksgiving, Christmas decorations start going up sometime right after Halloween. What kind of decorations? Christmas trees, wreaths, Pokémon lights. You know, the usual.
Holly jolly Pokemas [Siliconera]
