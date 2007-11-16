Metagame, a Gameshow of Videogame Opinions

NYC game designers Eric Zimmerman and Frank Lantz created "The Metagame," a sort of gameshow about randomly generated opinions on different games. Teams compete by mounting arguments to support one side of an argument like, "Virtua Fighter" is sexier than "Super Mario 64."

Previously The Metagame had been played at the Game Developers Conference and in private showings, but this was the first taped footage. A more detailed summary is in the video above. Follow the link for the whole show.

The Metagame [MTV Multiplayer]