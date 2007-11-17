Mexico's Game Industry Approaching $1 Billion

We don't consider Mexico a tech-obsessed country, but according to a recent report by Americas News Intelligence, Mexico's video game industry will inflate to $US1 billion by 2010. Because so many Mexican young adults live with their parents until marriage, they develop disposable incomes. That money, when not being spent on [fill in American-nationalistic Mexican food stereotype fully based upon Americanised Mexican food]young men and women enjoy buying video games. Don't believe us? Then why did Nintendo spaz out on the country for piracy? Mexico Game Industry Nears $1B [via n4g]
