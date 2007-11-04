The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Mgame and CDC Lawsuit To Reach Happy Conclusion?

yulgangchaos.jpg My weekends these days aren't complete without a helping of the week's Chinese game company lawsuit goodness (hey, it beats grading papers), and it looks like - despite China-based CDC Games and Mgame tossing around heated legalese the past few weeks - the companies are primed to kiss and make up. The CEOs from both companies met in Seoul to sign an agreement to 'negotiate in good faith' to reach some sort of mutually agreeable resolution to the battle over popular MMORPG Yulgang. Just last week, CDC Games was still claiming breech of contract and Mgame was screeching about non-payment, but the tune has definitely changed:

The parties agreed to work together to find a mutually satisfactory result and signed an agreement to agree to negotiate in good faith over the next several weeks to resolve all differences between the parties and reach an amicable solution.

"We are happy that the parties have agreed to negotiate and we are confident that we can reach a win-win solution for all in the near future," said Xiaowei Chen, Ph.D., president of CDC Games.

Apparently CDC doesn't feel like being the next Chinese company to rip off a Korean company's IP (doesn't look so good when you're trying to combat low-level piracy) and Mgame doesn't want to lose their piece of the lucrative Chinese market. We'll see how this pans out.

CDC Games and Mgame Agree to Negotiate to Resolve Differences over Yulgang [Yahoo]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles