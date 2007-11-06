The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

MGS4: 5 Locations and Live Action Open?

As Luke reported last week, we now know three of the locations in Metal Gear Solid 4: the Middle East, South America and Eastern Europe. But there's more: When I was interviewing Ryan Payton for last week's Game Head at the E For All Expo, he also let slip that there are two other top-secret locations.

Any guesses as to the other two locales? Here's one comment from Ryan that didn't make the Game Head show: "The last location is a place you've been waiting to visit for 20 years."

Also, Ryan mentions that the opening sequence for the game will include live action footage mixed with CGI. It's being created by Logan, the design firm behind the iPod ads and the Metal Gear Solid 4 logo.

