MGS4 Needs To Sell Over A Million On Day One

Could Metal Gear Solid 4: Sons of Liberty be the last of the great exclusives? A Reuters article explores this possibility, explaining that game development is becoming far too costly for third-party developers to concentrate on any one console. Take MGS4, for instance. Assistant Producer Ryan Payton claims that the game will have to sell over a million copies on the first day of release to recoup the enormous development costs the game has accrued. A tall order, especially considering that only two PS3 games have reached the million mark since the system was released, much less on the first day, so it is easy to see how unattractive exclusives have become. At least Sony is prepared for the end of exclusivity.

"We understand publishers are needing to recoup their investment," said Peter Dille, senior vice president of marketing for Sony. "From our perspective, as long as the games aren't going exclusive to other platforms, PS3 gamers are not actually losing anything."

You see that? As long as other consoles aren't getting exclusives, the gamers aren't losing anything. Just repeat that over and over in your head the next time something like Devil May Cry suddenly shows up on the Xbox 360.

