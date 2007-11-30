The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

MGS4 Needs To Sell Over A Million On Day One

snakenutpunch.jpgCould Metal Gear Solid 4: Sons of Liberty be the last of the great exclusives? A Reuters article explores this possibility, explaining that game development is becoming far too costly for third-party developers to concentrate on any one console. Take MGS4, for instance. Assistant Producer Ryan Payton claims that the game will have to sell over a million copies on the first day of release to recoup the enormous development costs the game has accrued. A tall order, especially considering that only two PS3 games have reached the million mark since the system was released, much less on the first day, so it is easy to see how unattractive exclusives have become. At least Sony is prepared for the end of exclusivity.

"We understand publishers are needing to recoup their investment," said Peter Dille, senior vice president of marketing for Sony. "From our perspective, as long as the games aren't going exclusive to other platforms, PS3 gamers are not actually losing anything."

You see that? As long as other consoles aren't getting exclusives, the gamers aren't losing anything. Just repeat that over and over in your head the next time something like Devil May Cry suddenly shows up on the Xbox 360.

"Metal Gear Solid 4" last of the great exclusives? [Reuters via GameDaily.biz]

Comments

  • shoitaan @Shoitaan

    Resume speculation about MGS4 for the 360... NOW!

    0
  • ciko86 Guest

    MGS4 is ONE of the last PS3 EXCLUSIVES. MGS4 will not be on the 360 but maybe MGS5 will.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles