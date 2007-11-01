MGS4 Won't Keep You In The Desert

Pretty much everything we've seen so far of Metal Gear Solid 4 has shown a desert locale. Desert streets, desert buildings, desert sand...OK, we get it, at least part of the game's set in the Middle East. But not all of it. Turns out you'll also be heading to South America for a stretch, and maybe Eastern Europe as well. Fingers crossed we get to test out Snake's active camouflage during carnival festivities - he'd look gorgeous in all those bright blues, pinks and yellows. The KP Report Session 050 [i-revo, via Games Radar]