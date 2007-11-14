The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Microsoft on Epic vs. Silicon Knights FIGHT

Mikkel-Kessler-Beyer6.jpg That Epic Games vs. Silicon Knights legal clusterfuck? One messy He Said, She Said. Too Human developer Silicon Knights is taking Gears of War maker Epic to court over Unreal Engine woes. Since both titles are from publisher Microsoft, surely Microsoft must have an opinion the squabble. Micrsoft Game Studios' General Manager Phil Spencer:

No, we're not involved in any of the actions between Silicon Knights and Epic - that's a relationship that they will figure out. But we are deeply involved with making sure that the future of Gears and the first iteration of Too Human are great games on our platform. At a technical level we've done work on both games to help further — in the case of Gears — squeeze out ever bit of power out of the 360, and — in the case of Too Human — set the foundation for a franchise... We're playing Too Human now at MGS and, as I say — while it's obviously not finished it's definitely showing the promise it showed a few years ago.

How many years ago, Phil? Microsoft on Legal Fiasco [Advanced Media Network via Destructoid][Image]

Eds Note: Pics of Microsoft's Phil Spencer are appreciated. We'd love to give him a GIANT FACE.

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles