Microsoft Sold 310K Xbox 360s Last Week

The Xbox gang revealed today that they sold some 310,000 consoles last week, boosted by post-Thanksgiving sales. Not bad, especially when compared to sales of the Wii during the same time frame, which Nintendo reports was at 350,000. Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg told Next-Gen that sales of Xbox 360 Arcade were much better than expected and that Scene It? is selling out. The bad news? It's for Sony, whom Microsoft says was outsold two to one, comparing Xbox 360 sales to that of the PlayStation 3.

Good for Microsoft, I say. Those scrappy underdogs deserve to have a little walkin' around money.

360 Rivals Wii Black Friday Sales [Next-Gen]