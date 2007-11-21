The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Microsoft UK Offering Free XBLA Games...

brit360.jpg...for anyone who ropes a mate into buying a 360. Let me elaborate: if you already own a 360, and you manage to coerce someone else into buying one, you'll both get ten free Xbox Live Arcade games. And not ten rubbish, forgotten ones either, as the deal includes Bomberman Live, Every Extend Extra Extreme, SFII Hyper Fighting and Sonic. Remember, this announcement is for the UK only; most other Europeans won't mind since the same deal's been running in places like Germany for months now. Microsoft's charitable/arm-twisting press release follows.

LONDON - 19th November 2007 -MicrosoftÂ® today announced it would reward Xbox 360â„¢ console owners and one of their chosen friends with a selection of Xbox Live Arcade titles for free when they too join the Xbox 360 experience.

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, all Xbox 360 owners have to do is persuade a friend to purchase an Xbox 360 console (which shouldn't be too hard considering the incredible festive line up of HaloÂ® 3, Project Gotham Racing 4, Mass Effect, Scene It?Â® Lights, Camera, Action and many more), then visit http://www.xbox.com/en-GB/10gameseach/gameinformation.htm.

Participants simply fill out the form together, then send off as instructed to both receive an incredible ten Xbox Live Arcade titles, including Every Extend Extra Extreme, Sonic The Hedgehog, Street Fighter II Hyper Fighting, Bomberman Live, Marble Blast Ultra, Spyglass Boardgames, 3D Mini Golf Adventures, Small Arms, Assault Heroes and Zuma Deluxe.

"Going into this holiday period with one of the greatest line ups in video game history is certainly a compelling reason for a friend to jump into the world of Xbox 360" commented Stephen McGill, Head of Gaming and Entertainment, Entertainment and Devices Division, Microsoft UK. "However, this incredible offer also enforces the fact we've got an exceptional online service in Xbox Live, which truly does bring everyone together."

Terms and Conditions apply - please see http://www.xbox.com/en-GB/10gameseach/gameinformation.htm for further information.

-Ends-

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles