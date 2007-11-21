Microsoft UK Offering Free XBLA Games...

...for anyone who ropes a mate into buying a 360. Let me elaborate: if you already own a 360, and you manage to coerce someone else into buying one, you'll both get ten free Xbox Live Arcade games. And not ten rubbish, forgotten ones either, as the deal includes Bomberman Live, Every Extend Extra Extreme, SFII Hyper Fighting and Sonic. Remember, this announcement is for the UK only; most other Europeans won't mind since the same deal's been running in places like Germany for months now. Microsoft's charitable/arm-twisting press release follows.

LONDON - 19th November 2007 -MicrosoftÂ® today announced it would reward Xbox 360â„¢ console owners and one of their chosen friends with a selection of Xbox Live Arcade titles for free when they too join the Xbox 360 experience.

To take advantage of this fantastic offer, all Xbox 360 owners have to do is persuade a friend to purchase an Xbox 360 console (which shouldn't be too hard considering the incredible festive line up of HaloÂ® 3, Project Gotham Racing 4, Mass Effect, Scene It?Â® Lights, Camera, Action and many more), then visit the Xbox website.

Participants simply fill out the form together, then send off as instructed to both receive an incredible ten Xbox Live Arcade titles, including Every Extend Extra Extreme, Sonic The Hedgehog, Street Fighter II Hyper Fighting, Bomberman Live, Marble Blast Ultra, Spyglass Boardgames, 3D Mini Golf Adventures, Small Arms, Assault Heroes and Zuma Deluxe.

"Going into this holiday period with one of the greatest line ups in video game history is certainly a compelling reason for a friend to jump into the world of Xbox 360" commented Stephen McGill, Head of Gaming and Entertainment, Entertainment and Devices Division, Microsoft UK. "However, this incredible offer also enforces the fact we've got an exceptional online service in Xbox Live, which truly does bring everyone together."

Terms and Conditions apply.

