Midway Confirms UTIII Is Coming In December*

* But may be arriving in "limited quantities", most likely due to the elves at the PlayStation 3 game processing plant being unprepared for the game's last-minute gold status. The official word—as predicted by Epic Games-smith Mark Rein alongside the good news that Unreal Tournament III will ship in 2007—is that the PS3 first-person shooter will start showing up in stores on December 11th, arriving with a trickle, not a torrent. For those desperate for a copy on day one, a pre-order won't hurt your chances of securing a copy.