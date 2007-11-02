Midway Promise To Make Better PS3 Games

As nice a machine as it is, a lot of developers are struggling when it comes to porting games to the PlayStation 3. If it's an Xbox 360 game, or if the 360's the lead platform, hoo-boy, we've got problems. Midway have certainly had problems, something they're at least big enough to admit:

For our first wave of next-gen games... lead development has been on the Xbox 360, due to its earlier introduction and larger installed base. We ran into some technical issues developing for the PlayStation 3 that have taken more time to finalise than we expected. These include... making sure that the frame rate, networking, and graphical features are at parity between the platforms. We've also encountered challenges as a result of shipping two of the very first PS3 games using Epic's Unreal Engine 3.

That was Midway boss David F. Zucker. Sounds messy. So what have Midway done about it?

We do believe that these technical issues are now complete at a core level in our engine. Looking ahead to 2008, we expect the PS3 versions of our titles to ship day and date with the Xbox 360 and other SKUs.

Glad to hear it! Let's now hope Midway aren't alone in rectifying this, because PS3 owners deserve a pinch better for their investment than stuff like delayed releases and frame rate issues. Zucker: PS3 Tech Issues Over [Gamasutra]