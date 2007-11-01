Midway Talks Stranglehold Problems, PS3 Future

Midway has been having some problems developing games for the PS3 alongside their Xbox 360 and PC versions. First we had Stranglehold PS3 get delayed, and now we're hearing that Blacksite: Area 51 may be late, too. Midway Chicago's studio head Mike Bilder worked on Stranglehold, and given the frequency of PS3 development issues, he thinks that workflows are going to change:

I think a lot of people and a lot of focus as far as games that we have internally that are going to be multi-SKU are trying to put the PS3 out in front now, make that your lead SKU. And in the same way I think a lot of people put the PS2 as their lead SKU in the last hardware generation, and then Xbox came after.

So will this just create a whole new set of issues?

The difficulty you run into there, at least in the last generation, was that the Xbox was considerably more powerful than the PS2, and you found that people didn't always take advantage of the hardware. Whereas with the PS3 and the 360, it's certainly more of a level playing field, so I don't think it's necessarily a negative to put the PS3 first. But it does help mitigate some of that risk in framerate, memory, technology, just the hardware differences.

I guess the subtext here is that Bilder sees Sony selling more units than Microsoft, just as we saw in the last generation. Getting Hard Boiled: Midway Chicago's Mike Bilder on Stranglehold [gamasutra]