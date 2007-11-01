The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Midway Talks Stranglehold Problems, PS3 Future

stranglehold_010.jpgMidway has been having some problems developing games for the PS3 alongside their Xbox 360 and PC versions. First we had Stranglehold PS3 get delayed, and now we're hearing that Blacksite: Area 51 may be late, too. Midway Chicago's studio head Mike Bilder worked on Stranglehold, and given the frequency of PS3 development issues, he thinks that workflows are going to change:

I think a lot of people and a lot of focus as far as games that we have internally that are going to be multi-SKU are trying to put the PS3 out in front now, make that your lead SKU. And in the same way I think a lot of people put the PS2 as their lead SKU in the last hardware generation, and then Xbox came after.

So will this just create a whole new set of issues?

The difficulty you run into there, at least in the last generation, was that the Xbox was considerably more powerful than the PS2, and you found that people didn't always take advantage of the hardware. Whereas with the PS3 and the 360, it's certainly more of a level playing field, so I don't think it's necessarily a negative to put the PS3 first. But it does help mitigate some of that risk in framerate, memory, technology, just the hardware differences.

I guess the subtext here is that Bilder sees Sony selling more units than Microsoft, just as we saw in the last generation. Getting Hard Boiled: Midway Chicago's Mike Bilder on Stranglehold [gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles