Miyamoto Talks Game Movies, Mario Movie

There's an interview with Shigeru Miyamoto up over at Next-Gen (by regular Kotaku contributor John Gaudiosi), which as you'd expect from a writer who hob-knobs with Hollywood, is mostly about the movies. There's some interesting stuff from Miyamoto about why most videogame adaptations are rubbish. The Mario Bros. movie, for instance:

Well, when we first initiated talks about a Super Mario Bros, movie, I tried to emphasise the point that the Mario Bros. games are fun as videogames and if we were going to make a Mario Bros. movie, that movie should be entertaining as a movie, and not a translation of the videogame. I think that they tried very hard and in the end it was a very fun project that they put a lot of effort into. The one thing that I still have some regrets about is that the movie may have tried to get a little too close to what the Mario Bros. videogames were. And in that sense, it became a movie that was about a videogame, rather than being an entertaining movie in and of its self.

He's right, you know. Next time, it needs to be less close. A human-looking Bowser, perhaps. That'd shake things up. Or a sci-fi setting. Maybe even some mechanical boots for our plucky plumbing heroes...

MIYAMOTO: THE INTERVIEW [Next-Gen][Image: Yoshikazu Tsuno/Getty]