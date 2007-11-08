Miyamoto Thinks He's Nailed 2-Player Mario

Mario games have usually featured some kind of 2-player mode. Thing is, it normally stinks. Not so with Mario Galaxy! Shigeru Miyamoto believes that finally, after over 20 years of trying, Nintendo have cracked the secret of implementing a decent Mario multiplayer experience with the game's Co-Star mode (where a second player takes control of a little star and...rings bells and stuff). Or so he tells Nintendo boss Satoru Iwata, anyways:
Iwata: So, with the creation of the Co-Star mode do you feel that you've finally successfully solved this challenge that has spanned about 25 years since the birth of Mario Bros?
Miyamoto: Absolutely.
There you have it! Seems they've actually put quite a bit of work into the 2-player mode, stripping away some elements of the single-player game that were "too complex" and putting them in multiplayer instead. Miyamoto promises anyone controlling the star will be be playing "with a very strong sense of participation", and having listened to Ash bang on about how fantastic the game is, I'm inclined to believe the man. The Old Issue of Two-Player Play [Nintendo UK]
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink