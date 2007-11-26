Monster Hunter Event for Street Hobos

If you really love a game, you often want to find others who share your love. You know, so you can play together, talk about the game and have good times. That's precisely what two Akihabara gamers did when they set up a make-shift Monster Hunter Portable 2nd in front of a construction site. The name of this event? Monster Hunter Portable 2nd Street Real Meeting Place. That meeting consisted of a vinyl tarp. Akiba Blog happened upon this even at 5pm, but doesn't know when it started. By 6pm, it was finished. Our memory of it will never end!

Monster Hunter Event [Akiba Blog]