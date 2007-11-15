The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

More Details On Ghostbusters Game

ghostbusters_iii_variety.jpgVariety has more details on the recently confirmed undead Ghostbusters video game sequel, including even better news about the game's voice cast. In addition to the three original Ghostbusters—Ramis, Aykroyd and Murray—Ernie Hudson, who played Winston Zeddmore in both films, and William Atherton, famous for his role as Water Peck.

According to Variety, the Ghostbusters game is coming to the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, PC, courtesy of developer Terminal Reality, with more casual-aimed versions from Red Fly Studios coming to PlayStation 2, Wii and DS. The report has plenty of delicious details on the game's genesis and even includes a teeny, cropped screen shot.

Vivendi, Sony call 'Ghostbusters' [Variety]

