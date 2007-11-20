More On Zune Meeting/Hooking Up With Xbox 360

Last week we mentioned a bit on J Allard's reveal of what we all already knew—Microsoft will be merging the Xbox 360 and the Zune into a (powerhouse?) entertainment experience for us all to enjoy. Talking to the New York Times, Allard became even more relaxed and lippy about it all. Here are his highlight quotes, including some insight on the next generation of Zune:

What I want to do at E&D [the entertainment and devices division]is build an entertainment service that can connect, that has a screen and buttons and a speaker, so you can watch what you want, where you want, how you want.

If you are in an MP3 aisle, we want to be the connected MP3 player. That's mainly connecting artist and audience together, mostly around the culture of music. Yes, we'll do video. Yes, we'll do games. But the heart and soul of that brand is music. Xbox is the most connected game experience. When you go down the gaming aisle, you'll see we can do things others can't do. We keep hitting on the idea of connections.

Today we have Xbox live for $US 50 a year. We have Zune Pass at $US 15 a month. We don't have a rationalized premium version yet. Fast forward a little bit, and you can image a menu like DirecTV. There is basic, there is enhanced, there is movie pack and NFL Sunday ticket.

Now if Microsoft could make this happen today, we'd have something. J Allard: Microsoft's Plan to Be King of All Media [via cvg]