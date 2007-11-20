The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

More On Zune Meeting/Hooking Up With Xbox 360

192858.jpgLast week we mentioned a bit on J Allard's reveal of what we all already knew—Microsoft will be merging the Xbox 360 and the Zune into a (powerhouse?) entertainment experience for us all to enjoy. Talking to the New York Times, Allard became even more relaxed and lippy about it all. Here are his highlight quotes, including some insight on the next generation of Zune:

What I want to do at E&D [the entertainment and devices division]is build an entertainment service that can connect, that has a screen and buttons and a speaker, so you can watch what you want, where you want, how you want.

If you are in an MP3 aisle, we want to be the connected MP3 player. That's mainly connecting artist and audience together, mostly around the culture of music. Yes, we'll do video. Yes, we'll do games. But the heart and soul of that brand is music.

Xbox is the most connected game experience. When you go down the gaming aisle, you'll see we can do things others can't do. We keep hitting on the idea of connections.

Today we have Xbox live for $US 50 a year. We have Zune Pass at $US 15 a month. We don't have a rationalized premium version yet. Fast forward a little bit, and you can image a menu like DirecTV. There is basic, there is enhanced, there is movie pack and NFL Sunday ticket.

Now if Microsoft could make this happen today, we'd have something. J Allard: Microsoft's Plan to Be King of All Media [via cvg]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles