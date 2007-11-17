More PS3 Firmware (2.01) Imminent

The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

201.jpgIf you could see us all right now, huddled together for warmth while the cold autumn night sweeps through Kotaku Towers, you' see that despite the atrocious conditions we were all rubbing our hands. Not for warmth. With glee. Why? Because we love firmware, and Sony just let us know more firmware's on the way! PS3 firmware 2.01 is "coming soon", and despite our excitement is absolutely nothing to worry about. No new features, no new toys, it'll just fix a bunch of stability issues caused by 2.00. Guess all those themes were really destabilising!

Firmware v2.01 Coming Soon [PlayStation.Blog]

