More Wii Furniture To Dork-Up Your Living Room

"Official" Wii cabinets are...OK. We guess. After all, you get that safe, fuzzy feeling that only comes from the knowledge that Nintendo's marketeers have wholeheartedly endorsed the product. What you don't get is the kind of feeling that comes from owning one of these suckers. Sure, it's "unofficial", having been crafted by the owner's dad. Unofficial in Nintendo's eyes. But our hearts are more than happy to award it their own seal of quality.

GoNintendo reader Craig's Wii cabinet [Go Nintendo]