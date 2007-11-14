More Wii Ware Details (File Size, Budgets, Etc)

Interested in learning a bit more about Wii Ware? Course you are. Keep reading. On the latest IGN Wii podcast, a load of details on how the system will work were revealed, adding to the collective body of WiiWare knowledge. Probably the most important are that game's have a size limit: 40mb. How that Final Fantasy game's coming in under that, we've not the foggiest. Apparently most budget sizes are under $US 100,000 (ie peanuts), prices are being set by developers and those devs can only release one game a month. Consider our interested piqued.

Wii-k in Review Podcast: 11/12/07 [IGN, via Go Nintendo]