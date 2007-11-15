Mother 3 Translation Project Turns 1

Anyone think scientists working to cure cancer or get a man on Mars are the pinnacle of human endeavour? Anyone? You're so wrong. The most important work on Earth right now is the Mother 3 English translation project, which has just celebrated its first birthday. How'd they celebrate? With a video showing how work's coming along, and with an updated patch for anyone struggling through the process via ROM. Best of luck, team. The western world's (rabid Nintendo fanboy base) counting on you. One Year Later [Mother 3 Fan Translation, via DS Fanboy]