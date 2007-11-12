MS Might Just Celebrate XBLA's 2nd Bday With Something Great

Xbox Live Arcade's got a big anniversary coming up. No, check, two big anniversaries. Next week will see the 100th game turn up on Xbox Live Arcade. It'll also be the service's two-year anniversary (since the 360 relaunch). How are Microsoft planning on celebrating? With cake, no doubt. And if you want to believe internet rumours (BRING SALT), with a true, proper sequel to the "biggest" game the service has seen. That'll be Geometry Wars, then. Or Hexic. But probably Geometry Wars. Big surprise for XBLA next week [CVG]