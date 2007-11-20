The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Ms. Pac-Man Looks Lovely on Hands

sowear_1975_68602489.jpeg We've posted plenty of gaming shirts, but gaming rings? Aside from Square Enix's Final Fantasy costume jewellery, no gaming rings jump out at me. There are these: Ms. Pac-Man and a ghost. For those with man hands, there is also an approximately one inch version of the ghost ring. While the website dubs the ring "Ghost Ring Large," we refer to it as Blingy-Blingy.

sowear_1975_56382089.jpeg Ms. Pac-Man [stars + infinite darkness]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles