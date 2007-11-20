Ms. Pac-Man Looks Lovely on Hands

We've posted plenty of gaming shirts, but gaming rings? Aside from Square Enix's Final Fantasy costume jewellery, no gaming rings jump out at me. There are these: Ms. Pac-Man and a ghost. For those with man hands, there is also an approximately one inch version of the ghost ring. While the website dubs the ring "Ghost Ring Large," we refer to it as Blingy-Blingy.
Ms. Pac-Man [stars + infinite darkness]
