Music, Autographs By Yuki Kajiura

I can't say I keep up-to-date with the latest Japanese composers of anime music. However, the fact that one of them, Yuki Kajiura, is coming out to Oz for Eminence's "A Night in Fantasia 2007: Anime Edition" concert, served as motivation enough to get at least a little bit in the know.

Kajiura is out our way for two reasons. The first is the aforementioned concert, which will be held on November 18 in the Sir John Clancy Auditorium at UNSW. Details on tickets prices can be found in the release after the jump.

The second is to sign autographs at Kinokuniya, a specialist bookshop located in Galeries Victoria in the Sydney CBD. This will occur on November 17, the day before the Eminence concert.

Specific times and more info for both events after the jump!