Music, Autographs By Yuki Kajiura

yuki_anime.jpgI can't say I keep up-to-date with the latest Japanese composers of anime music. However, the fact that one of them, Yuki Kajiura, is coming out to Oz for Eminence's "A Night in Fantasia 2007: Anime Edition" concert, served as motivation enough to get at least a little bit in the know.

Kajiura is out our way for two reasons. The first is the aforementioned concert, which will be held on November 18 in the Sir John Clancy Auditorium at UNSW. Details on tickets prices can be found in the release after the jump.

The second is to sign autographs at Kinokuniya, a specialist bookshop located in Galeries Victoria in the Sydney CBD. This will occur on November 17, the day before the Eminence concert.

Specific times and more info for both events after the jump!

Highly acclaimed composer, music producer and popular celebrity, Yuki Kajiura, who will be out from Japan specifically to be part of the Eminences â€˜A Night in Fantasia 2007: Anime Editionâ€™ will give a guest appearance at Books Kinokinya to meet her fans and sign autographs on Saturday 17 November, 2007 from 3pm to 4pm.

â€œThis is a great opportunity for all those people out there who love Yuki Kajiura and her incredible music to meet her face to face, take photos and get her autograph. We are most appreciative that Ms Kajiura is providing her fans here in Australia,â€ commented Hiro Yura, founder and concertmaster of Eminence Symphony Orchestra and Eminence Artists.

â€œEminence is looking forward to having Ms Kajiura here with us to be involved in our A Night with Fantasia Anime Edition concert series and to playing the beautiful music she has created,â€ he added.

A much loved celebrity in Japan and adored by anime fans the world over, Yuki Kajiura has provided music for several â€˜blockbusterâ€™ anime series including, .hack//SIGN â€“ which gained world recognition and sold over 300,000 copies, Noir, Aquarian Age, Madlax, My-HiME, My-Otome, Tsubasa Chronicle and one of the Kimagure Orange Road movies.

â€˜A Night in Fantasia 2007: Anime Editionâ€™ will feature pieces from a wide range of anime titles, including Neon Genesis Evangelion â€“ released earlier this year, Tsubasa Chronicle, Noir, Le Portrait de Petit Cossette, Xenosaga II, Porco Rosso, .hack//Liminality and Elfen Lied.

If you love the beautiful, charismatic music of anime, this is one concert you wonâ€™t want to miss!

Concert details:

Date: Sunday 18 November 2007

Time(s): 3.00pm (doors open 2.45pm)

6.30pm (doors open 6.15pm) Venue: Sir John Clancy Auditorium, University of New South Wales High Street, Kensington, NSW

Ticket prices:

Concession: $44 Adult: $55 *plus booking fee and other charges as applicable

At the door Concession: $55 Adult: $66

Bookings through: The Eminence website â€“ www.eminenceonline.com or at Books Kinokuniya â€“ George St, Sydney (opposite the QVB)

Tickets on sale Monday 15 October!

Sponsored by: Madman Entertainment Japan Airlines Books Kinokinya

For more information, visit www.eminenceonline.com

