Namco's Fragile Site Launches

A website has launched for a new Wii RPG from Namco entitled Fragile. There is not much information available on it at the moment, but the site lists three dates: Nov. 22, 24 and 26. The 26th seems to be the date that the full site will open and hopefully give us more details on the title. As far as the other two dates are concerned, I'm not entirely sure, but I'm sure one of you out there will be able to translate for us in the comments.

Fragile [Namco]