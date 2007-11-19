The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Namco's Fragile Site Launches

fragilenamco.jpg A website has launched for a new Wii RPG from Namco entitled Fragile. There is not much information available on it at the moment, but the site lists three dates: Nov. 22, 24 and 26. The 26th seems to be the date that the full site will open and hopefully give us more details on the title. As far as the other two dates are concerned, I'm not entirely sure, but I'm sure one of you out there will be able to translate for us in the comments.

Fragile [Namco]

Comments

  • wvlfpvp @Kevin

    Looking through the website, it looks like an adventure RPG for the Wii.

    Here are some 'direct/raw' translations (Read from Right to Left):

    Haikyo Tanken RPG: Motion Sensing System Wii
    [Ruins Search RPG]

    Fragile ~Goodbye Moon's Ruins~

    Nov 22nd 2007: The official date for info-release about this game on "Shuukan Fami-kan" magazine.

    Nov 24th 2007: A video preview of this game will be played in "Denki 15th Anniversary Ceremony". Restricted preview only.

    Nov 26th 2007: Site officially opens.

    I guess we have to revisit the site 'after' 26th to get more tidbits about this game!

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles