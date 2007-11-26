Naruto's Turning Japanese

Ubisoft promised. Ubisoft delivered. The Japanese language track for Naruto: Rise of the Ninja popped up on Xbox LIVE late last week. The English version doesn't feature all the original dub actors, meaning that the character has different voices between cut scenes and in-game audio. The Japanese track is apparently consistent. What's more, Ubisoft is making this language track available free of charge, filling us with warm fuzzy feelings. Hugs all around! Japanese Audio [Siliconera]