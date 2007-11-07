NCsoft Acquires City Of Heroes, Creates New Studio

NCsoft likes City of Heroes so much, it bought the IP! Formerly the joint property of NCsoft and developer Cryptic Studios, NCsoft has assumed full ownership of the game and its villainous counterpart. As part of a push to further develop City of Heroes, the company has also announced the formation of a new studio in Mountain View California dedicated to the title, centered around key members of the Cryptic and NCsoft City teams.
Matt Miller, Lead Designer on the City of Heroes project and formerly with Cryptic Studios said, "We're thrilled to be bringing the CoH franchise to the next level. And we couldn't be more pleased to be working completely under the NCsoft banner. We feel that City of Heroes' best days are in front of it."
This of course leaves Cryptic free to work on their ambitious Marvel super hero MMO without having to worry about that giant conflict of interest.
NCsoft Announces New Studio in North California; Takes Full Ownership of Successful City of Heroes Property
AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2007—NCsoftÂ® Corp, the world's leading developer and publisher of online computer games, today announced the formation of a new development studio in Mountain View, California. The announcement comes as the company begins a renewed push to further develop the City of HeroesÂ® property, which is now 100 percent owned by NCsoft. Previous to today, ownership of the intellectual property (IP) was split between NCsoft and Cryptic Studios, the original developer of the project.
The new studio will be built around key members of the City of Heroes team from NCsoft and Cryptic Studios including the art, programming and design team leads.
"We're happy to announce that NCsoft has acquired full ownership of the City of Heroes IP," said Brian Clayton, NCsoft executive producer and manager of the new studio. "Our plans are clear. We are now in a position to make a major reinvestment in the City of Heroes product line. With our existing Cryptic and NCsoft team as the core, we will be able to run our current service without any interruption to our players, expand our studio to deliver triple-A content, and take City of Heroes to new heights."
NCsoft will soon be announcing formal plans for the City of Heroes IP, which will include expansions and sequels to the popular comic-book inspired massively multiplayer online (MMO) game.
For more information about City of Heroes, go to http://www.cityofheroes.com.
