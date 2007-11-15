The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

Neo Geo VC Games To Include New Difficulty Settings

neogeologo.jpgBrandon Sheffield's got an innocent-looking little interview up on Gamasutra with unknown Japanese team D4. You don't know who they are, we don't know who they are: turns out they're responsible for transferring all the old Neo Geo games so that they work on the Virtual Console. Kinda interesting! More interesting is this comment from their project manager Shinobu Shimizu:

We will be including certain features...such as difficulty settings, to make difficult titles, like Magician Lord, more user friendly for players at home.

Very interesting! Some of those old Neo Geo games, they were ass-kickers, so it's nice to see they're thinking of helping the average man out by toning the whole thing down. Q&A: D4's Shimizu On How Neo Geo Got To Wii [Gamasutra]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles