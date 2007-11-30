New 2K Studio Formed By Ex-BioShock Devs

The Shacknews crew dug up employment listings from Gamasutra's job board that point to a new development studio being established in Bay Area of northern California by "creators of the award-winning 'Bioshock'." While that listing has since changed to exclude the BioShock reference, it jibes with a posting from the seemingly well informed Surfer Girl of blog Surfer Girl Reviews Star Wars.

Girl wrote on her blog that "a good chunk of the BioShock team did not want to work with Ken ever again" and that publisher 2K "let them set up a new studio so that they can make BioShock 2, leaving Ken with Project X." 2K Boston, Girl writes, is "essentially rebuilding a team from almost scratch again." Consider it rumour for now, but, if true...

Ex-BioShock Staff Starting New 2K Studio in Bay Area, Next 2K Boston Project on Unreal Engine 3 [Shacknews] Disaster: Your Irrational Behavior is BioShocking [Surfer Girl Reviews Star Wars]