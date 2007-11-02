New Characters for PS3 Enternal Sonata

PlayStation 3 owners, Bandai Namco is rewarding your patience. When the PS3 version of Eternal Sonata hits sometime next year, the game will feature new playable characters. That's right, previously non-playable Serenade and Prince Crescendo will be playable, and the PS3 version will have extra story sequences. Actually, this is pretty smart of Bandai Namco! If a game is going to be multi-platform, why not tailor each version a little? New Characters [Degenki Online via Siliconera via Destructoid] Thanks for the pic, Dtoid!