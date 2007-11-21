New DS Bundles, Now With Pictures

Not sure why exactly we posted the news on the new holiday Nintendo DS bundles without pictures earlier this morning, especially considering that retailers had already leaked this information back in October, but the official press release comes with two pretty splendid pictures of the bundles, so I thought I would share them with you, because you guys are my friends and I love you. Above you'll see the gold Phantom Hourglass version in all its Triforced glory. After the jump, the pink Nintendogs bundle and a press release from the company that made this all possible. Okay, fake pleasantries aside, why do they keep releasing these right after I buy a DS? I got the crimson and black Brain Age edition, and while it is indeed splendid, these two make it look like complete shit in comparison. The kids at the playground are going to pick on me! Well, at least until their parents call the cops to report a strange bearded man crying on the monkey bars. Then the other prisoners will laugh at me. *sniff* Damn you, Nintendo.

NINTENDO KICKS OFF THE HOLIDAYS WITH TWO NEW NINTENDO DS BUNDLES

Limited-Edition Gold and Metallic Rose Become Must-Have Gifts

REDMOND, Wash., Nov. 20, 2007 - Starting Nov. 23, Nintendo gives the holiday season a fresh blast of colour with the launch of two special-edition Nintendo DSâ„¢ bundles. Each pairs a custom-color Nintendo DS system with one of the platform's hottest titles. The new Gold edition comes with The Legend of ZeldaÂ®: Phantom Hourglass, while the Metallic Rose Nintendo DS comes with the "Best Friends" version of Nintendogsâ„¢.

"Nintendo DS remains the portable system of choice for gamers," says George Harrison, Nintendo of America's senior vice president of marketing and corporate communications. "Our new bundles will be collector's items for current gamers while offering an attractive way for people new to video games to play with style."

With its dual screens, touch-screen, amazing franchises and innovative games, Nintendo DS has been a cornerstone of Nintendo's efforts to expand the world of video games to new audiences and to get as many people playing as possible. According to information from the independent NPD Group, Nintendo DS sales in the United States:

* topped 458,000 in October. * are nearly 4.5 million for 2007. * exceed 13.6 million since the system launched three years ago on Nov. 21, 2004. * boasts 14 different million-unit sellers in North America, including Brain Ageâ„¢: Train Your Brain in Minutes a Day, PokÃ©monÂ® Diamond Version, PokÃ©monÂ® Pearl Version, Yoshi's Island DSâ„¢, PokÃ©monÂ® Mystery Dungeon: Blue Rescue Team, Big Brain Academyâ„¢, New Super Mario Bros.â„¢, Animal CrossingÂ®: Wild World, Mario KartÂ® DS, Super MarioÂ® 64 DS and four versions of Nintendogsâ„¢.

The new bundles will build on this legacy as they offer shoppers something new for the holidays.

The glimmering Gold edition of the Nintendo DS shows the world your passion for excellence and grandeur, since it comes bundled with The Legend of Zelda: Phantom Hourglass - the year's biggest hand-held adventure game - and is emblazoned with the series' signature Triforce logo. It's a shiny nugget that any gamer - girl or guy - would be proud to show off.

For those looking for a different kind of dazzling color, the new pretty-in-pink Metallic Rose edition puts a futuristic sheen on your colour scheme. It's bundled with Nintendogs, the acclaimed puppy-interaction software that lets players select, train and play with their own canine companions. And the hardware comes accented with a distinctive pink puppy paw print.

Whichever DS bundle you choose to complement your look, don't let the stocking-friendly size fool you: These packages are big on style and fun. For more information about Nintendo DS, please visit www.nintendo.com.