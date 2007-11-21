New Hitman Movie Clip

Here for your enjoyment is a scene from the upcoming Hitman flick, starring Deadwood's Timothy Oliphant.

Going by this clip, Agent 47 does a hell of a lot of jumping. It's amazing his legs still work. Oh, and look out for the less-than-subtle shot of the Hitman game running on a TV in the background. I thought the reference was obvious enough, but then they go ahead and focus on it. Nods and winks to the Eidos title, sure, but you donâ€™t need to punch us in the face with them.

VIDEO: Hitman - Hotel [MovieWeb, via Ars Technica]