New Hitman Movie Clip

Here for your enjoyment is a scene from the upcoming Hitman flick, starring Deadwood's Timothy Oliphant.

Going by this clip, Agent 47 does a hell of a lot of jumping. It's amazing his legs still work. Oh, and look out for the less-than-subtle shot of the Hitman game running on a TV in the background. I thought the reference was obvious enough, but then they go ahead and focus on it. Nods and winks to the Eidos title, sure, but you don’t need to punch us in the face with them.

VIDEO: Hitman - Hotel [MovieWeb, via Ars Technica]