New Leisure Suit Larry Game In Development?

It is if comedian Artie Lange is to be believed. Appearing on the Howard Stern show, he said he'd just finished recording some dialogue for a new Leisure Suit Larry game, where he'll be playing a character called "Big Al". Totally unconfirmed by Sierra at this stage, but why would anyone make something like that up? They wouldn't. It'd be far too cruel. Though not as cruel as another Magna Cum Laude, so here's hoping for a real Larry game this time around.
Rumor: New Leisure Suit Larry Game In Production [Game|Life]
