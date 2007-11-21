New Playstation Store, Ala Photoshop

Either this guy is incredibly passionate about his PS Store experience... or he has way too much time on his hands.

Way too much.

Whatever you believe, a user by the name of "cruzader" on PS3Forums spent at least a couple of hours ignoring his chores and doing Sony's work for it, by designing a new PS Store in Photoshop.

Visit the thread, see what you think. Personally, it's not something I'd use. But then, I don't use the current PS Store (and probably never will).

Update: Sigh... do people go looking for this stuff? It seems as though someone interpreted my last comment as an insult against Sony. Which it wasn't. I don't use Xbox Live, or any online console service for that matter. It's not that I don't like them, or have some irrational hate of Microsoft or Sony, I just don't have any need for them. I'm sure they're great.

The "New" (photoshopped) PS Store [PS3Forums, thanks Drew]