New PS3 Ad Finally Gets PS3 Ads Right

Games, games and more games. (Oh yeah, Blu-ray and Home, too.) This new Sony ad packs in a lot of info in a short amount of time. Best part? It doesn't annoy the crap outta us.
Thanks Alex!
