The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New PSP Color "Deep Red"

pspdeepredfront.jpg That's not brick red, fire engine red or blood red. It's deep red. Yup, that's the name of this limited edition PSP. The handheld goes on sale December 13th in Japan and comes in two types: One sporting a 1seg digital TV tuner and one not sporting a 1seg digital TV tuner. That's a good way to tell them apart! The 1seg bundle comes packed with a 1GB Memory Stick PRO Duo and a stand. The 1seg-less one has a 32MB stick and no stand. Another pic of it after the jump for you to look at. Oh goodie.

pspdeepredback.jpg New PSP Color [Gizmodo AU]

Comments

  • cesar Guest

    .. hi there

    .. i see myself owning 1, i like it!!

    .. is there any news on when 'deep red psp' will be on sale in aus?

    .. peace out

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles