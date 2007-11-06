New PSP Color "Deep Red"

That's not brick red, fire engine red or blood red. It's deep red. Yup, that's the name of this limited edition PSP. The handheld goes on sale December 13th in Japan and comes in two types: One sporting a 1seg digital TV tuner and one not sporting a 1seg digital TV tuner. That's a good way to tell them apart! The 1seg bundle comes packed with a 1GB Memory Stick PRO Duo and a stand. The 1seg-less one has a 32MB stick and no stand. Another pic of it after the jump for you to look at. Oh goodie.

New PSP Color [Gizmodo AU]