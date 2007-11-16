The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New Studio Formed For New Terminator Game

giantt800face.jpgIn case you're not up to speed on your Terminatorverse, there's more Terminator movies coming. First one's called Terminator Salvation: The Future Begins. These aren't your average Arnie v Michael Biehn tussles, either. They're set in the future, where John Connor fights robots, watches other humans get killed by robots and does it all in perpetual darkness. The Halcyon Co., who own the rights to the Terminator IP, have announced that they've formed their own internal development studio to handle the film's game adaptations. Peter Levin, acting CEO of Halcyon Games:

When you own the intellectual property and have the creative control, you can make sure you're publishing a top-tier video game that will satisfy the needs of the marketplace.

Game's due on "all next-generation consoles" (guess they mean 360, PS3 and Wii), PC and Mobile in late two-thousand-and...nine. Guess it's a bit early for screenshots, then. Halcyon game for 'Terminator' adaptation [Hollywood Reporter, via Shacknews]

Comments

  • Dismeeir Guest

    2009 eh? atleast they are giving it good time as opposed to the moldy weevil ridden sack of disappointment that is most of the movie game tie in releases. in fact, all terminator games seem to fall into that category as well :S

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles