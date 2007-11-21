New WoW Ads Recruit Mr. T and Shatner

This new WoW ad starring Mr. T is seriously the funniest thing I've seen on the internet in some time. I really have little else to say, since I don't want to ruin the fun of watching it. But it did occur to me that much of our readership probably doesn't even know who Mr. T is from anything but parodies or Wikipedia...which caused me to douse my body in Rogaine, divorce my 25-year-old wife for someone 10 7 years younger and ride off into the sunset in an undersized convertible stuffed with gold clubs. Hit the jump for it and the William Shatner spot, which while fully post-worthy, can't contend with Mr. T. These spots almost make me want to play WoW again. But then I see the scars on my hands and back away.

World of Warcraft Commercials [blizzard]Thanks Victor!