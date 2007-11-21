The Biggest Video Game Disappointments Of 2019

The Best Games For The Gamer Who's About To Have Two Weeks Off

Nintendo's Best Christmas eShop Deals

New WoW Ads Recruit Mr. T and Shatner

WOW_MR_T_gawker.flv.jpgThis new WoW ad starring Mr. T is seriously the funniest thing I've seen on the internet in some time. I really have little else to say, since I don't want to ruin the fun of watching it. But it did occur to me that much of our readership probably doesn't even know who Mr. T is from anything but parodies or Wikipedia...which caused me to douse my body in Rogaine, divorce my 25-year-old wife for someone 10 7 years younger and ride off into the sunset in an undersized convertible stuffed with gold clubs. Hit the jump for it and the William Shatner spot, which while fully post-worthy, can't contend with Mr. T. These spots almost make me want to play WoW again. But then I see the scars on my hands and back away.

World of Warcraft Commercials [blizzard]Thanks Victor!

Comments

  • tsengan Guest

    Pure AWESOME. The Shatner one is a little dull, unfortunately.

    0
  • syl1985 Guest

    I prefer the Shatner one... he's channelling that shit.

    0
  • Lev Arris Guest

    Do they need more subscribers? Is this turning into some sort of challenge to see how big a countries population they can match?

    0
  • taco Guest

    Shatner > all

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

2019-in-review au reader-favourite-game

What's Your Favourite Game Of 2019?

2019 might not have had standouts like God of War or Red Dead Redemption 2 that were head and shoulders above the rest of the pack, but hot damn there were a ton of really good games this year.
2019-in-review au feature

What's Your Most Disappointing Game Of The Year?

Voting's still open for your favourite game of 2019, but as is customary, that means we need a second vote to go with it.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles