News University offers free online training for journalists and would-be journalists. You just need to create an account. They've got a few games as part of their courses, which you can play for free if you create an account.

The games include Be A Reporter, about the basics of journalistic research, verification, and writing toward deadline; Run Your Newsroom, a game about managing and motivating people as a newsroom chief, and Covering Hospitals, a game about the unique features of reporting in the health arena.

If you play Be A Reporter, maybe sometime you too can grow a fashionable and effective journalistic mane like Crecente's.

News U [NewsU.org]