Next DS Hardware Already Finished?

Oooooh, buckle up. This is a good one. Pacific Crest Securities analyst Evan Wilson has "contacts", apparently. Contacts either inside, or very close to, Nintendo. What do they tell him?

Our contacts indicate that a refreshed DS is complete. It is thinner (it has no GBA port), has on-board storage and larger screens. However, we do not expect a revamped Wii or DS until sales begin to tail off in all three major geographies.

Totally unsubstantiated by Nintendo, of course, so we'll just throw the gates open on this one and see what you think. Oh, what was that? What do we think? Whatever. We all know a DS redesign is coming somewhere down the line, so this week, we may as well entertain the notion that this is it.

Analyst: DS redesign already done [GameSpot]